Home
/
Sky Lake, FL
/
807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE
807 Sky Lake Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
807 Sky Lake Circle, Sky Lake, FL 32809
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 4 bedroom second floor condo close to the Florida Mall. This property has new appliances, freshly painted, new floors and has a big balcony with storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sky Lake, FL
.
What amenities does 807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sky Lake
.
Does 807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 SKY LAKE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
