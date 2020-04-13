All apartments in Siesta Key
Find more places like 5750 Midnight Pass Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Siesta Key, FL
/
5750 Midnight Pass Road
Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:25 AM

5750 Midnight Pass Road

5750 Midnight Pass Road · (941) 587-2603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Siesta Key
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

5750 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit #504 · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
BEACHFRONT! Enjoy spectacular sunsets and stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico from this 5th floor 3 bedroom/2 bath luxury condo. Full Gulf views from living room/dining room combo and master bedroom! Gulf & Bay Club is located on Siesta Key Beach, voted the #1 Beach in the USA! This spacious unit features modern furnishings, large gourmet kitchen, plenty of closet space and a full size washer/dryer. FREE WiFi is included! This exclusive resort community offers 2 clubhouses, 8 tennis courts, 3 heated swimming pools, sauna, hot tub, a commercial grade fitness center, media facilities. This lovely condo is ideal for a vacation getaway or longer stay. No smoking and no pets allowed. Season (Jan - April) rate is $7,500/month. Off Season (May-Dec) rate is $4,200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 Midnight Pass Road have any available units?
5750 Midnight Pass Road has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5750 Midnight Pass Road have?
Some of 5750 Midnight Pass Road's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 Midnight Pass Road currently offering any rent specials?
5750 Midnight Pass Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 Midnight Pass Road pet-friendly?
No, 5750 Midnight Pass Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 5750 Midnight Pass Road offer parking?
No, 5750 Midnight Pass Road does not offer parking.
Does 5750 Midnight Pass Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5750 Midnight Pass Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 Midnight Pass Road have a pool?
Yes, 5750 Midnight Pass Road has a pool.
Does 5750 Midnight Pass Road have accessible units?
No, 5750 Midnight Pass Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 Midnight Pass Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5750 Midnight Pass Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5750 Midnight Pass Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5750 Midnight Pass Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5750 Midnight Pass Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Siesta Key 1 BedroomsSiesta Key 2 Bedrooms
Siesta Key Apartments with PoolSiesta Key Furnished Apartments
Siesta Key Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FL
Rotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity