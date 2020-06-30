All apartments in Siesta Key
5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E

5750 Midnight Pass Road · (941) 587-2603
Location

5750 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
BEACHFRONT! Enjoy spectacular sunsets and stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico from this 5th floor 3 bedroom/2 bath luxury condo. Full Gulf views from living room/dining room combo and master bedroom! Gulf & Bay Club is located on Siesta Key Beach, voted the #1 Beach in the USA! This spacious unit features modern furnishings, large gourmet kitchen, plenty of closet space and a full size washer/dryer. FREE WiFi is included! This exclusive resort community offers 2 clubhouses, 8 tennis courts, 3 heated swimming pools, sauna, hot tub, a commercial grade fitness center, media facilities. This lovely condo is ideal for a vacation getaway or longer stay. No smoking and no pets allowed. Season (Jan-April) rate is $7,500/month. Off Season (May-Dec) rate is $4,200/month. NOT AVAILABLE 1/15/19 - 4/30/19.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E have any available units?
5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E have?
Some of 5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E currently offering any rent specials?
5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E pet-friendly?
No, 5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E offer parking?
Yes, 5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E offers parking.
Does 5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E have a pool?
Yes, 5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E has a pool.
Does 5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E have accessible units?
No, 5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E have units with dishwashers?
No, 5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E has units with air conditioning.
