All apartments in Siesta Key
Find more places like 506 VENICE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Siesta Key, FL
/
506 VENICE LANE
Last updated October 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

506 VENICE LANE

506 Venice Lane · (941) 379-2448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Siesta Key
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

506 Venice Lane, Siesta Key, FL 34242
Siesta Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 6326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Absolutely Stunning British West Indies Style Home located on the Grand Canal on Siesta Key. Siesta Key Beach has been voted #1 Beach in the world and the US several times. This beautifully furnished home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, plus exercise room, and office. Plenty of space for large family with entertaining space inside and out. Open vaulted ceilings with exposed beams gives you an instant feeling of how detailed, yet warm and inviting this home is. Gourmet chef's kitchen with all the bells and whistles. A dining room that has plenty of room to seat all your guests. A built in Salt Aquarium is a centerpiece of the bar area which includes wine refrigerator. 2nd level overlooks the Grand Canal with private access to the terrace. Offers an expansive master closet with custom built ins, and master bath with a central walk in shower, Jacuzzi tub and double vanities. Stunning outdoor entertaining area with pool, waterfall and wooden bridge to the large deck with boat dock and Jet Ski lift. This property has all you might want, need or just dreamed about. Paradise awaits, make this your home today!! Seasonal rate $18,000 per month unless multiple months then rate decreased, Annual lease rate $12,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 VENICE LANE have any available units?
506 VENICE LANE has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 506 VENICE LANE have?
Some of 506 VENICE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 VENICE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
506 VENICE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 VENICE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 506 VENICE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 506 VENICE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 506 VENICE LANE does offer parking.
Does 506 VENICE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 VENICE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 VENICE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 506 VENICE LANE has a pool.
Does 506 VENICE LANE have accessible units?
No, 506 VENICE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 506 VENICE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 VENICE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 VENICE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 VENICE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 506 VENICE LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Siesta Key 1 BedroomsSiesta Key 2 Bedrooms
Siesta Key Apartments with PoolSiesta Key Furnished Apartments
Siesta Key Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FL
Rotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity