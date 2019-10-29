506 VENICE LANE

Amenities

Absolutely Stunning British West Indies Style Home located on the Grand Canal on Siesta Key. Siesta Key Beach has been voted #1 Beach in the world and the US several times. This beautifully furnished home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, plus exercise room, and office. Plenty of space for large family with entertaining space inside and out. Open vaulted ceilings with exposed beams gives you an instant feeling of how detailed, yet warm and inviting this home is. Gourmet chef's kitchen with all the bells and whistles. A dining room that has plenty of room to seat all your guests. A built in Salt Aquarium is a centerpiece of the bar area which includes wine refrigerator. 2nd level overlooks the Grand Canal with private access to the terrace. Offers an expansive master closet with custom built ins, and master bath with a central walk in shower, Jacuzzi tub and double vanities. Stunning outdoor entertaining area with pool, waterfall and wooden bridge to the large deck with boat dock and Jet Ski lift. This property has all you might want, need or just dreamed about. Paradise awaits, make this your home today!! Seasonal rate $18,000 per month unless multiple months then rate decreased, Annual lease rate $12,000 per month.