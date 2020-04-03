325 AVENIDA MADERA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Dockside Delight. Just walk out your back door and jump into your boat for a great day of fishing or sunset cruise. Beautifully updated throughout, 72' canal front (dredged in 2008). Your just a short walk to World famous Siesta Beach. Not in the mood to cook your just a stroll to locally acclaimed dining and entertainment of Siesta Village. 3 bedroom 2 bath has many upgraded from stone and hard surface counters and tile. designer Kitchen with solid wood cabinets, Island & granite counter with stainless steel viking Appliances which opens to the Living/Great room.

The back yard is private tropical paradise with a heated pool/spa with abundant room for entertainment and lots of room for your boat. Fruit trees and mature landscaping. Come and enjoy the Florida Lifestyle.

PRICES AND MINIMUM STAY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

November 3500 weekly 7 night minimum

December 4000 weekly 7 night minimum

Jan weekly 5000 Monthly 13,000

Feb Monthly 14,000 30 day min

March Monthly 17,000 30 day min

April Monthly 20,000 30 day min

May 4200 weekly 7 night min

June - Dec will post in January