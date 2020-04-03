All apartments in Siesta Key
325 AVENIDA MADERA
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

325 AVENIDA MADERA

325 Avenida Madera · (941) 725-0338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 Avenida Madera, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Dockside Delight. Just walk out your back door and jump into your boat for a great day of fishing or sunset cruise. Beautifully updated throughout, 72' canal front (dredged in 2008). Your just a short walk to World famous Siesta Beach. Not in the mood to cook your just a stroll to locally acclaimed dining and entertainment of Siesta Village. 3 bedroom 2 bath has many upgraded from stone and hard surface counters and tile. designer Kitchen with solid wood cabinets, Island & granite counter with stainless steel viking Appliances which opens to the Living/Great room.
The back yard is private tropical paradise with a heated pool/spa with abundant room for entertainment and lots of room for your boat. Fruit trees and mature landscaping. Come and enjoy the Florida Lifestyle.
PRICES AND MINIMUM STAY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
November 3500 weekly 7 night minimum
December 4000 weekly 7 night minimum
Jan weekly 5000 Monthly 13,000
Feb Monthly 14,000 30 day min
March Monthly 17,000 30 day min
April Monthly 20,000 30 day min
May 4200 weekly 7 night min
June - Dec will post in January

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 AVENIDA MADERA have any available units?
325 AVENIDA MADERA has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 325 AVENIDA MADERA have?
Some of 325 AVENIDA MADERA's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 AVENIDA MADERA currently offering any rent specials?
325 AVENIDA MADERA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 AVENIDA MADERA pet-friendly?
No, 325 AVENIDA MADERA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 325 AVENIDA MADERA offer parking?
Yes, 325 AVENIDA MADERA does offer parking.
Does 325 AVENIDA MADERA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 AVENIDA MADERA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 AVENIDA MADERA have a pool?
Yes, 325 AVENIDA MADERA has a pool.
Does 325 AVENIDA MADERA have accessible units?
No, 325 AVENIDA MADERA does not have accessible units.
Does 325 AVENIDA MADERA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 AVENIDA MADERA has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 AVENIDA MADERA have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 AVENIDA MADERA does not have units with air conditioning.
