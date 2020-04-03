All apartments in Siesta Key
1002 GLEBE LANE
Last updated April 3 2020

1002 GLEBE LANE

1002 Glebe Lane · (941) 544-8298
Location

1002 Glebe Lane, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1808 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
This home has an incredible feel - vaulted ceiling in the main living area leads to the fully caged and screened outdoor living space complete with spa tub and heated saltwater pool. The artist designed remodel is one of a kind - blending vintage woods with porcelain floors, textured tiles providing a sense of tranquility. Owners have carefully thought of all the many extras and provide them for guest stays - Beach Chairs, Umbrella, Beach Cart, and the cooler - the only thing missing is you, your family and your friends. Located in close proximity to Glebe Park, which includes a quarter mile walking trail. Near several churches. This home is rented as a one-car garage home. Owner will consider a well-behaved, small dog. Must be approved by Owner on individual basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 GLEBE LANE have any available units?
1002 GLEBE LANE has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1002 GLEBE LANE have?
Some of 1002 GLEBE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 GLEBE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1002 GLEBE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 GLEBE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 GLEBE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1002 GLEBE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1002 GLEBE LANE does offer parking.
Does 1002 GLEBE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 GLEBE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 GLEBE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1002 GLEBE LANE has a pool.
Does 1002 GLEBE LANE have accessible units?
No, 1002 GLEBE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 GLEBE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 GLEBE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 GLEBE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 GLEBE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
