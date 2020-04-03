1002 GLEBE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

This home has an incredible feel - vaulted ceiling in the main living area leads to the fully caged and screened outdoor living space complete with spa tub and heated saltwater pool. The artist designed remodel is one of a kind - blending vintage woods with porcelain floors, textured tiles providing a sense of tranquility. Owners have carefully thought of all the many extras and provide them for guest stays - Beach Chairs, Umbrella, Beach Cart, and the cooler - the only thing missing is you, your family and your friends. Located in close proximity to Glebe Park, which includes a quarter mile walking trail. Near several churches. This home is rented as a one-car garage home. Owner will consider a well-behaved, small dog. Must be approved by Owner on individual basis.