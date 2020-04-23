All apartments in Sewall's Point
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:04 PM

18 S River Road

18 South River Road · (772) 283-9991
Location

18 South River Road, Sewall's Point, FL 34996

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3129 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Prestigious South Sewall's Point Location! Discover this Custom Built Home, Newly Remodeled and Updated in September 2019.Luxurious Master Retreat,3 additional Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms Plus an Oversized 2.5 Car Garage. Sitting on a Large Corner Homesite + Cul-de-sac & across the Street from Wide Waterfront Estate Homes!! Beautiful Tropical Walled Gardens surround the Gorgeous Salt-Water Pool complete with Swim Shelf, Gas Heated Spa & a Waterfall Designed with Argentinean Slate. Concrete Block Construction,Full Impact Glass/Door Protection+ a Ceramic Barrel Tile Roof means a truly Energy Efficient Home. Gourmet Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Cook-Top Range,Granite Countertops & Beech Wood Kitchen Cabinetry. Outstanding Condition & Location! Pet Friendly! Minutes to Downtown Stuart, Cleveland Clinic & Hutchinson Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 S River Road have any available units?
18 S River Road has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 S River Road have?
Some of 18 S River Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 S River Road currently offering any rent specials?
18 S River Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 S River Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 S River Road is pet friendly.
Does 18 S River Road offer parking?
Yes, 18 S River Road does offer parking.
Does 18 S River Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 S River Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 S River Road have a pool?
Yes, 18 S River Road has a pool.
Does 18 S River Road have accessible units?
No, 18 S River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18 S River Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 S River Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 S River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 S River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
