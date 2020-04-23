18 S River Road

Amenities
Prestigious South Sewall's Point Location! Discover this Custom Built Home, Newly Remodeled and Updated in September 2019.Luxurious Master Retreat,3 additional Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms Plus an Oversized 2.5 Car Garage. Sitting on a Large Corner Homesite + Cul-de-sac & across the Street from Wide Waterfront Estate Homes!! Beautiful Tropical Walled Gardens surround the Gorgeous Salt-Water Pool complete with Swim Shelf, Gas Heated Spa & a Waterfall Designed with Argentinean Slate. Concrete Block Construction,Full Impact Glass/Door Protection+ a Ceramic Barrel Tile Roof means a truly Energy Efficient Home. Gourmet Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Cook-Top Range,Granite Countertops & Beech Wood Kitchen Cabinetry. Outstanding Condition & Location! Pet Friendly! Minutes to Downtown Stuart, Cleveland Clinic & Hutchinson Island.