9100 Park Blvd #6
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

9100 Park Blvd #6

9100 Park Boulevard North · No Longer Available
Location

9100 Park Boulevard North, Seminole, FL 33777

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Golf Course Townhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with 1 car garage on Seminole Lake Country Club golf course, hardwood floors throughout, refrigerator with ice maker and water/ice dispenser, stove and oven, microwave, trash compactor, garbage disposal, reverse osmosis water filter system, full size washer and dryer, Hunter brand ceiling fans, ample closet and storage space,central heat and air w/heat pump, first floor open porch, second floor open balcony, clubhouse, swimming pool, smoke free unit

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4969621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9100 Park Blvd #6 have any available units?
9100 Park Blvd #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 9100 Park Blvd #6 have?
Some of 9100 Park Blvd #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9100 Park Blvd #6 currently offering any rent specials?
9100 Park Blvd #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9100 Park Blvd #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9100 Park Blvd #6 is pet friendly.
Does 9100 Park Blvd #6 offer parking?
Yes, 9100 Park Blvd #6 offers parking.
Does 9100 Park Blvd #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9100 Park Blvd #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9100 Park Blvd #6 have a pool?
Yes, 9100 Park Blvd #6 has a pool.
Does 9100 Park Blvd #6 have accessible units?
No, 9100 Park Blvd #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 9100 Park Blvd #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9100 Park Blvd #6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9100 Park Blvd #6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9100 Park Blvd #6 has units with air conditioning.
