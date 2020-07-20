9100 Park Blvd #6

Amenities

Golf Course Townhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with 1 car garage on Seminole Lake Country Club golf course, hardwood floors throughout, refrigerator with ice maker and water/ice dispenser, stove and oven, microwave, trash compactor, garbage disposal, reverse osmosis water filter system, full size washer and dryer, Hunter brand ceiling fans, ample closet and storage space,central heat and air w/heat pump, first floor open porch, second floor open balcony, clubhouse, swimming pool, smoke free unit



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4969621)