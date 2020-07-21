8942 110TH LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 car garage WITH a large Florida room the length of the living room. This one floor, single family home has gleaming terrazzo floors throughout, and carpet in both bedrooms. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets, with a window to let in the morning sun. There is a pass-thru from the kitchen into the dining room which is open to the living room. The second full bath is just off the kitchen in the garage which makes it a good place to clean up following yardwork or a trip to the beach. There is also a washer, dryer, and deep sink in the garage and MORE cabinets ! The Florida room is large, air conditioned, with a tile floor and a wall of windows that looks out on the fully fenced backyard for your relaxation and privacy. Move once and stay for years. The home is located in a quiet, lovey subdivision just three blocks off 113th Street in the heart of Seminole; very close to the Post Office and Library, SP College, the Seminole Recreation Complex; and just a few more blocks brings you to Seminole City Center. This terrific home is available to move now. Small dog will be considered, no cats. This home will rent quickly in highly sought after Seminole. Vacant, electronic lockbox.