Seminole, FL
8942 110TH LANE
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:10 AM

8942 110TH LANE

8942 110th Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8942 110th Ln, Seminole, FL 33772

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 car garage WITH a large Florida room the length of the living room. This one floor, single family home has gleaming terrazzo floors throughout, and carpet in both bedrooms. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets, with a window to let in the morning sun. There is a pass-thru from the kitchen into the dining room which is open to the living room. The second full bath is just off the kitchen in the garage which makes it a good place to clean up following yardwork or a trip to the beach. There is also a washer, dryer, and deep sink in the garage and MORE cabinets ! The Florida room is large, air conditioned, with a tile floor and a wall of windows that looks out on the fully fenced backyard for your relaxation and privacy. Move once and stay for years. The home is located in a quiet, lovey subdivision just three blocks off 113th Street in the heart of Seminole; very close to the Post Office and Library, SP College, the Seminole Recreation Complex; and just a few more blocks brings you to Seminole City Center. This terrific home is available to move now. Small dog will be considered, no cats. This home will rent quickly in highly sought after Seminole. Vacant, electronic lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8942 110TH LANE have any available units?
8942 110TH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 8942 110TH LANE have?
Some of 8942 110TH LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8942 110TH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8942 110TH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8942 110TH LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8942 110TH LANE is pet friendly.
Does 8942 110TH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8942 110TH LANE offers parking.
Does 8942 110TH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8942 110TH LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8942 110TH LANE have a pool?
No, 8942 110TH LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8942 110TH LANE have accessible units?
No, 8942 110TH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8942 110TH LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8942 110TH LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8942 110TH LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8942 110TH LANE has units with air conditioning.
