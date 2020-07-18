7680 92nd Street

Amenities

This comfortable and spacious Condo has a community pool lounge area and covered parking in a tree lined pet friendly community. Small pets 15 pounds and under are allowed with approval This freshly painted unit has a updated Kitchen lighting, service counter to the living room dinning room combo.Updated main bathroom, wall to wall carpeting, ceramic tiles, wide windows to enjoy natural light, a separate utility room with washer and dryer hook up, To enjoy the scenic backyard is a Balcony,the master bedroom and second bedroom is split design, Walk in closet in the master bedroom with shelving, the second bedroom also has a large closet with shelving.The main bathroom has a walk in shower and the master bedroom has a bathtub. Move in ready and close to stores, restaurants, Gulf beaches and the interstate. To qualify the there is a background check for the Property manager company and the HOA required. The HOA also interviews to qualify. This is a must see and ready to be called home.