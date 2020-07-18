All apartments in Seminole
Find more places like 7680 92nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole, FL
/
7680 92nd Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

7680 92nd Street

7680 92nd Street · (727) 235-9355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seminole
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7680 92nd Street, Seminole, FL 33777

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
This comfortable and spacious Condo has a community pool lounge area and covered parking in a tree lined pet friendly community. Small pets 15 pounds and under are allowed with approval This freshly painted unit has a updated Kitchen lighting, service counter to the living room dinning room combo.Updated main bathroom, wall to wall carpeting, ceramic tiles, wide windows to enjoy natural light, a separate utility room with washer and dryer hook up, To enjoy the scenic backyard is a Balcony,the master bedroom and second bedroom is split design, Walk in closet in the master bedroom with shelving, the second bedroom also has a large closet with shelving.The main bathroom has a walk in shower and the master bedroom has a bathtub. Move in ready and close to stores, restaurants, Gulf beaches and the interstate. To qualify the there is a background check for the Property manager company and the HOA required. The HOA also interviews to qualify. This is a must see and ready to be called home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7680 92nd Street have any available units?
7680 92nd Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7680 92nd Street have?
Some of 7680 92nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7680 92nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
7680 92nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7680 92nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7680 92nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 7680 92nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 7680 92nd Street offers parking.
Does 7680 92nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7680 92nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7680 92nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 7680 92nd Street has a pool.
Does 7680 92nd Street have accessible units?
No, 7680 92nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7680 92nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7680 92nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7680 92nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7680 92nd Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7680 92nd Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way
Seminole, FL 33772
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard
Seminole, FL 33776

Similar Pages

Seminole 1 BedroomsSeminole 2 Bedrooms
Seminole Apartments with Washer-DryersSeminole Dog Friendly Apartments
Seminole Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FL
Odessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity