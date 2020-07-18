7125 102ND LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage media room

There's room to roam in this lovely 3 Bedroom Townhome located in lovely Bayou Grande. This unit features 2 full baths and 2 half baths, a great eat-in kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances , oak cabinets and a walk-in pantry, a Bonus Room on the first level which can be a family room or home office. All Bedrooms on the third level. The master bath has a garden tub as well as a separate shower. This end unit has lots of windows throughout making this home very light and bright. Two car attached garage. Private patio/courtyard for outdoor enjoyment. Beautifully landscaped grounds with a delightful pool to enjoy. Bayou Grand is a gated community. The awesome Seminole City Center with great restaurants, move theater and shops is right around the corner. I think you can see that this property has a lot to offer. Contact us today to schedule a showing.