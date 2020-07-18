All apartments in Seminole
Find more places like 7125 102ND LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole, FL
/
7125 102ND LANE
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

7125 102ND LANE

7125 102nd Lane · (570) 947-7960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seminole
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7125 102nd Lane, Seminole, FL 33772

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1885 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
media room
There's room to roam in this lovely 3 Bedroom Townhome located in lovely Bayou Grande. This unit features 2 full baths and 2 half baths, a great eat-in kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances , oak cabinets and a walk-in pantry, a Bonus Room on the first level which can be a family room or home office. All Bedrooms on the third level. The master bath has a garden tub as well as a separate shower. This end unit has lots of windows throughout making this home very light and bright. Two car attached garage. Private patio/courtyard for outdoor enjoyment. Beautifully landscaped grounds with a delightful pool to enjoy. Bayou Grand is a gated community. The awesome Seminole City Center with great restaurants, move theater and shops is right around the corner. I think you can see that this property has a lot to offer. Contact us today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7125 102ND LANE have any available units?
7125 102ND LANE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7125 102ND LANE have?
Some of 7125 102ND LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7125 102ND LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7125 102ND LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7125 102ND LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7125 102ND LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 7125 102ND LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7125 102ND LANE offers parking.
Does 7125 102ND LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7125 102ND LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7125 102ND LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7125 102ND LANE has a pool.
Does 7125 102ND LANE have accessible units?
No, 7125 102ND LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7125 102ND LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7125 102ND LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7125 102ND LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7125 102ND LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7125 102ND LANE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way
Seminole, FL 33772
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard
Seminole, FL 33776

Similar Pages

Seminole 1 BedroomsSeminole 2 Bedrooms
Seminole Apartments with Washer-DryersSeminole Dog Friendly Apartments
Seminole Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FL
Odessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity