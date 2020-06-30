All apartments in Seminole
6495 SHORELINE DRIVE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

6495 SHORELINE DRIVE

6495 Shoreline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6495 Shoreline Drive, Seminole, FL 33708
South Pinellas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
3 Bedroom Gorgeous Breathtaking Waterview Top Floor Condo with open and bright floor plan located in Seminole. Condo is located in the 24-hour gated community at The Shores of Long Bayou Nature Preserve. Includes oversized 1-car garage with storage shelves. Amenities include 2 heated pools with gas grills on the property, clubhouse, fitness room, and a walking/jogging trail with tons of wildlife and nature scenes. Located just 2 minutes from the Pinellas Trail, 5 minutes to Seminole Community Center and Library, 5 minutes to Madeira Beach and in an excellent school district.

Beautiful waterviews on both sides of the building. The Kitchen features Double Ovens and a separate eat-in nook facing the pond out front. The large master bedroom features a Waterview and access to the waterview patio, a large bathroom with two walk-in closets and dual sinks. Light carpeting and tile throughout. Full-size Washer, Dryer and Watersoftner inside the unit. No Pets allowed. 1 Month Security Deposit Required. Renters Insurance Required. Background Check Required. HOA Approval Required.

- Tenant Pays MONTHLY Rent: $1950 (payable to Landlord via Zillow.)
$1950 Rent Includes the following Maintenance Cost of $450 paid by Landlord. So Technically Tenant’s Rent is only $1,500 and $450 is the cost of Tenant’s monthly maintenance expenses. ($450 MAINTENANCE COST PAID BY LANDLORD: Includes cost of Spectrum Cable Gold Package with 2 Cable Boxes in Living Room & in Master Bedroom, Internet 100 Mbps Speed with Modem, Water, Sewage, Trash, Lawn Care, 24-hour Security, Elevator Maintenance and Pest Control Spraying in Unit & Garage).

- Tenant Responsible for MONTHLY Electric Cost to Duke Energy.

- Tenant Responsible for replacement of pellet salt for watersoftner & AC filters.

- Realtor’s Application Fee/Background Check: $50 per adult over the age of 18.

- HOA Approval Required with $100 per Tenant Application Fee.

- 1 Month Security Deposit Required. (Payable to Landlord via Zillow.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

