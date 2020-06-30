6495 SHORELINE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

3 Bedroom Gorgeous Breathtaking Waterview Top Floor Condo with open and bright floor plan located in Seminole. Condo is located in the 24-hour gated community at The Shores of Long Bayou Nature Preserve. Includes oversized 1-car garage with storage shelves. Amenities include 2 heated pools with gas grills on the property, clubhouse, fitness room, and a walking/jogging trail with tons of wildlife and nature scenes. Located just 2 minutes from the Pinellas Trail, 5 minutes to Seminole Community Center and Library, 5 minutes to Madeira Beach and in an excellent school district.



Beautiful waterviews on both sides of the building. The Kitchen features Double Ovens and a separate eat-in nook facing the pond out front. The large master bedroom features a Waterview and access to the waterview patio, a large bathroom with two walk-in closets and dual sinks. Light carpeting and tile throughout. Full-size Washer, Dryer and Watersoftner inside the unit. No Pets allowed. 1 Month Security Deposit Required. Renters Insurance Required. Background Check Required. HOA Approval Required.



- Tenant Pays MONTHLY Rent: $1950 (payable to Landlord via Zillow.)

$1950 Rent Includes the following Maintenance Cost of $450 paid by Landlord. So Technically Tenant’s Rent is only $1,500 and $450 is the cost of Tenant’s monthly maintenance expenses. ($450 MAINTENANCE COST PAID BY LANDLORD: Includes cost of Spectrum Cable Gold Package with 2 Cable Boxes in Living Room & in Master Bedroom, Internet 100 Mbps Speed with Modem, Water, Sewage, Trash, Lawn Care, 24-hour Security, Elevator Maintenance and Pest Control Spraying in Unit & Garage).



- Tenant Responsible for MONTHLY Electric Cost to Duke Energy.



- Tenant Responsible for replacement of pellet salt for watersoftner & AC filters.



- Realtor’s Application Fee/Background Check: $50 per adult over the age of 18.



- HOA Approval Required with $100 per Tenant Application Fee.



- 1 Month Security Deposit Required. (Payable to Landlord via Zillow.)