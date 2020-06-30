5770 Ambersweet Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4/3 Gorgeous Gated Home in Desirable Seminole!! This spacious home offers an open concept floor plan that includes an oversized great room with an adjacent flex space that is ideal for a formal dining space. Beautiful kitchen offers a large eat-at built in breakfast bar, ample storage provided by the many available cabinets. The second level boasts a spacious loft that makes for a great play area or family entertaining space. The oversized master suite offers, tray ceilings, a large walk-in closet, and the upgraded en-suite master bath comes complete with a shower and separate soaking tub, as well as an oversized vanity with dual sinks. In addition to the other three bedrooms that are as spacious that share a hallway bathroom. Your laundry room is also located upstairs, which means you wont be carrying laundry up and down the stairs. This home is minutes from the new Seminole City Center, Seminole City Park, Millennium Park, Pinellas Trail, Publix, major restaurants not to mention local shopping outlets to name a few of the surrounding attractions. Moments away from some of the BEST beaches in the country. Dont miss out on this great opportunity to move into a beautiful home in the much sought-after Seminole School System. Occupied/Available 04/28/2020.