Seminole, FL
5770 Ambersweet Ct
5770 Ambersweet Ct

5770 Ambersweet Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5770 Ambersweet Ct, Seminole, FL 33772

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4/3 Gorgeous Gated Home in Desirable Seminole!! This spacious home offers an open concept floor plan that includes an oversized great room with an adjacent flex space that is ideal for a formal dining space. Beautiful kitchen offers a large eat-at built in breakfast bar, ample storage provided by the many available cabinets. The second level boasts a spacious loft that makes for a great play area or family entertaining space. The oversized master suite offers, tray ceilings, a large walk-in closet, and the upgraded en-suite master bath comes complete with a shower and separate soaking tub, as well as an oversized vanity with dual sinks. In addition to the other three bedrooms that are as spacious that share a hallway bathroom. Your laundry room is also located upstairs, which means you wont be carrying laundry up and down the stairs. This home is minutes from the new Seminole City Center, Seminole City Park, Millennium Park, Pinellas Trail, Publix, major restaurants not to mention local shopping outlets to name a few of the surrounding attractions. Moments away from some of the BEST beaches in the country. Dont miss out on this great opportunity to move into a beautiful home in the much sought-after Seminole School System. Occupied/Available 04/28/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5770 Ambersweet Ct have any available units?
5770 Ambersweet Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 5770 Ambersweet Ct have?
Some of 5770 Ambersweet Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5770 Ambersweet Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5770 Ambersweet Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5770 Ambersweet Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5770 Ambersweet Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5770 Ambersweet Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5770 Ambersweet Ct offers parking.
Does 5770 Ambersweet Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5770 Ambersweet Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5770 Ambersweet Ct have a pool?
No, 5770 Ambersweet Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5770 Ambersweet Ct have accessible units?
No, 5770 Ambersweet Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5770 Ambersweet Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5770 Ambersweet Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5770 Ambersweet Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5770 Ambersweet Ct has units with air conditioning.

