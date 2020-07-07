All apartments in Seminole
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

12172 Julian Ave

12172 Julian Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12172 Julian Avenue, Seminole, FL 33778

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Totally Remodeled High End Finishes - Property Id: 266377

Beautifully remodeled with high end finishes 10 foot ceilings . 5 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms . Huge circular drive. New flooring through. 12x25 master closet.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12172 Julian Ave have any available units?
12172 Julian Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 12172 Julian Ave have?
Some of 12172 Julian Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12172 Julian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12172 Julian Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12172 Julian Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12172 Julian Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 12172 Julian Ave offer parking?
No, 12172 Julian Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12172 Julian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12172 Julian Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12172 Julian Ave have a pool?
No, 12172 Julian Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12172 Julian Ave have accessible units?
No, 12172 Julian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12172 Julian Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12172 Julian Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 12172 Julian Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12172 Julian Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

