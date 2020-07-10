All apartments in Seminole
11929 104th Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11929 104th Court

11929 104th Ct N · No Longer Available
Location

11929 104th Ct N, Seminole, FL 33778

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,600 sf home is located in Seminole, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard and an extra storage shed, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11929 104th Court have any available units?
11929 104th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 11929 104th Court have?
Some of 11929 104th Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11929 104th Court currently offering any rent specials?
11929 104th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11929 104th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11929 104th Court is pet friendly.
Does 11929 104th Court offer parking?
Yes, 11929 104th Court offers parking.
Does 11929 104th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11929 104th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11929 104th Court have a pool?
No, 11929 104th Court does not have a pool.
Does 11929 104th Court have accessible units?
No, 11929 104th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11929 104th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11929 104th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11929 104th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11929 104th Court does not have units with air conditioning.

