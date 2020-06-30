All apartments in Seminole
Find more places like 11424 102nd Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole, FL
/
11424 102nd Court
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:25 PM

11424 102nd Court

11424 102nd Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seminole
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

11424 102nd Court, Seminole, FL 33778

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW!
This single-family home is 1,740 square feet including 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Feel free to browse photos of 11424 102Nd Ct Seminole, FL 33778 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.

Move-In Special! Lease before 03/31/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11424 102nd Court have any available units?
11424 102nd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
Is 11424 102nd Court currently offering any rent specials?
11424 102nd Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11424 102nd Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11424 102nd Court is pet friendly.
Does 11424 102nd Court offer parking?
No, 11424 102nd Court does not offer parking.
Does 11424 102nd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11424 102nd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11424 102nd Court have a pool?
No, 11424 102nd Court does not have a pool.
Does 11424 102nd Court have accessible units?
No, 11424 102nd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11424 102nd Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11424 102nd Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11424 102nd Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11424 102nd Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard
Seminole, FL 33776
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way
Seminole, FL 33772

Similar Pages

Seminole 1 BedroomsSeminole 2 Bedrooms
Seminole Accessible ApartmentsSeminole Apartments with Parking
Seminole Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FL
Westchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg