Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11100 86TH

11100 86th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

11100 86th Avenue North, Seminole, FL 33772

Amenities

pool
ice maker
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Nicely furnished 2 bedroom in Seminole Gardens . Must be over 55 . Great community with plenty of amenities .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11100 86TH have any available units?
11100 86TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 11100 86TH have?
Some of 11100 86TH's amenities include pool, ice maker, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11100 86TH currently offering any rent specials?
11100 86TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11100 86TH pet-friendly?
No, 11100 86TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 11100 86TH offer parking?
No, 11100 86TH does not offer parking.
Does 11100 86TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11100 86TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11100 86TH have a pool?
Yes, 11100 86TH has a pool.
Does 11100 86TH have accessible units?
No, 11100 86TH does not have accessible units.
Does 11100 86TH have units with dishwashers?
No, 11100 86TH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11100 86TH have units with air conditioning?
No, 11100 86TH does not have units with air conditioning.
