All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 856 Shell Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
856 Shell Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

856 Shell Lane

856 Shell Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

856 Shell Lane, Seminole County, FL 32750

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 Shell Lane have any available units?
856 Shell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
Is 856 Shell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
856 Shell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 Shell Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 856 Shell Lane is pet friendly.
Does 856 Shell Lane offer parking?
No, 856 Shell Lane does not offer parking.
Does 856 Shell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 856 Shell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 Shell Lane have a pool?
No, 856 Shell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 856 Shell Lane have accessible units?
No, 856 Shell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 856 Shell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 856 Shell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 856 Shell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 856 Shell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Park Place
940 City Plaza Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr
Longwood, FL 32779
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach