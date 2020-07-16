All apartments in Seminole County
814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:05 AM

814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP

814 Shropshire Loop · (407) 258-2448
Location

814 Shropshire Loop, Seminole County, FL 32771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This 2/2.5 townhome is just under 1100 sq. ft. The kitchen, half bathroom, and living/dining room are located downstairs. Upstairs is a double master set up with each bedroom having its own bathroom. Quiet and friendly gated community with community pool. Great location minutes from 417 and I4. Close to tons of local shopping, dining, and entertainment.

* Pets ok- call for details.

* Additional HOA approval needed*

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.
Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP have any available units?
814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP offer parking?
No, 814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP has a pool.
Does 814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
