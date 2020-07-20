Rent Calculator
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP
796 Shropshire Loop
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
796 Shropshire Loop, Seminole County, FL 32771
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
796 Shropshire Loop,Well maintained 2/2.5 Town Home in gated Dunwoody Commons. Bedrooms and full size washer/dryer are upstairs. Community pool. Additional HOA approval and fee is required to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP have any available units?
796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seminole County, FL
.
What amenities does 796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP have?
Some of 796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seminole County
.
Does 796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP offer parking?
No, 796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP has a pool.
Does 796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 796 SHROPSHIRE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
