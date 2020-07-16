All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 657 Carrigan Woods Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
657 Carrigan Woods Trail
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

657 Carrigan Woods Trail

657 Carrigan Woods Trail · (407) 628-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

657 Carrigan Woods Trail, Seminole County, FL 32765

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 657 Carrigan Woods Trail · Avail. now

$1,935

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2119 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
OVIEDO SPACIOUS 4Bed/2.5 Bath HOME IN CARRIGAN WOODS with SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID-JULY.

Welcome home to this spacious two-story Oviedo rental home! There is tile flooring in the entire downstairs making for easy care. When entering the home you will see the formal Dining Room which connects into the Kitchen. There is an island and plenty of cabinets in the Kitchen. Refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher are all included. For those of you that like to cook, the stove/range is gas and there is also a large pantry. The open floor plan has the Kitchen connect directly into the Great Room. Downstairs you will also find the half bath and laundry room area. Upstairs are all of the bedrooms. The Master Bedroom does have vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. The Master Bath has two sink vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower, and separate toilet area. Bedrooms 2, 3, and 4 all have carpet flooring and ceiling fans. The full Bathroom upstairs has shower/tub combo.

This home is ideally located inside the subdivision very close to a small playground and common area. Come fall in love with this Oviedo home.

MAX 3 VEHICLES

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** When replying please make sure to send to leasing@jandergroup.com. Most sites will send your reply to a site specific address instead of our leasing@jandergroup.com address.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #19104

(RLNE4142510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 Carrigan Woods Trail have any available units?
657 Carrigan Woods Trail has a unit available for $1,935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 657 Carrigan Woods Trail have?
Some of 657 Carrigan Woods Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 Carrigan Woods Trail currently offering any rent specials?
657 Carrigan Woods Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 Carrigan Woods Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 657 Carrigan Woods Trail is pet friendly.
Does 657 Carrigan Woods Trail offer parking?
Yes, 657 Carrigan Woods Trail offers parking.
Does 657 Carrigan Woods Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 Carrigan Woods Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 Carrigan Woods Trail have a pool?
No, 657 Carrigan Woods Trail does not have a pool.
Does 657 Carrigan Woods Trail have accessible units?
No, 657 Carrigan Woods Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 657 Carrigan Woods Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 657 Carrigan Woods Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 657 Carrigan Woods Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 657 Carrigan Woods Trail has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 657 Carrigan Woods Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle
Longwood, FL 32779

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity