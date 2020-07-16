657 Carrigan Woods Trail

Amenities

OVIEDO SPACIOUS 4Bed/2.5 Bath HOME IN CARRIGAN WOODS with SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID-JULY.



Welcome home to this spacious two-story Oviedo rental home! There is tile flooring in the entire downstairs making for easy care. When entering the home you will see the formal Dining Room which connects into the Kitchen. There is an island and plenty of cabinets in the Kitchen. Refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher are all included. For those of you that like to cook, the stove/range is gas and there is also a large pantry. The open floor plan has the Kitchen connect directly into the Great Room. Downstairs you will also find the half bath and laundry room area. Upstairs are all of the bedrooms. The Master Bedroom does have vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. The Master Bath has two sink vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower, and separate toilet area. Bedrooms 2, 3, and 4 all have carpet flooring and ceiling fans. The full Bathroom upstairs has shower/tub combo.



This home is ideally located inside the subdivision very close to a small playground and common area. Come fall in love with this Oviedo home.



MAX 3 VEHICLES



