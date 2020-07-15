All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated March 2 2020 at 1:31 PM

590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE

590 Queensbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

590 Queensbridge Drive, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a large screened-in patio area. The interior features stylish tile and laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, vaulted ceilings, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 590 QUEENSBRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
