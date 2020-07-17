All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

561 Lakeshore Circle

561 Lakeshore Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

561 Lakeshore Circle, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
561 Lakeshore Circle Available 08/15/20 Lovely 3 /2 home in Lake Mary! - Must see this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Lake Mary! Located in the Crossings Lakewood Shores Subdivision. Living room with fireplace, large Screened Patio, fenced backyard.This property will be available mid August. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? – Call 407 543 1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: - https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/561-lakeshore-circle

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3444016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 Lakeshore Circle have any available units?
561 Lakeshore Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
Is 561 Lakeshore Circle currently offering any rent specials?
561 Lakeshore Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 Lakeshore Circle pet-friendly?
No, 561 Lakeshore Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 561 Lakeshore Circle offer parking?
Yes, 561 Lakeshore Circle offers parking.
Does 561 Lakeshore Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 Lakeshore Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 Lakeshore Circle have a pool?
No, 561 Lakeshore Circle does not have a pool.
Does 561 Lakeshore Circle have accessible units?
No, 561 Lakeshore Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 561 Lakeshore Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 Lakeshore Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 561 Lakeshore Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 Lakeshore Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
