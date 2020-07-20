All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:44 AM

5325 Via Appia Way Seminole

5325 via Appia Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5325 via Appia Way, Seminole County, FL 32771

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Single Family Home at 5325 Via Appia Way, Sanford, FL 32771 - 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Single Family Home at 5325 Via Appia Way, Sanford, FL 32771. Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Community pool, fitness center and clubhouse; Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take 46 West of Interstate 4; Right onto Terracina Drive; Left onto Fiorella Lane; Right onto Livorno Way; Left onto Via Appia Way

(RLNE4925751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Via Appia Way Seminole have any available units?
5325 Via Appia Way Seminole doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 5325 Via Appia Way Seminole have?
Some of 5325 Via Appia Way Seminole's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Via Appia Way Seminole currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Via Appia Way Seminole is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Via Appia Way Seminole pet-friendly?
No, 5325 Via Appia Way Seminole is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 5325 Via Appia Way Seminole offer parking?
No, 5325 Via Appia Way Seminole does not offer parking.
Does 5325 Via Appia Way Seminole have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 Via Appia Way Seminole does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Via Appia Way Seminole have a pool?
Yes, 5325 Via Appia Way Seminole has a pool.
Does 5325 Via Appia Way Seminole have accessible units?
No, 5325 Via Appia Way Seminole does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Via Appia Way Seminole have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5325 Via Appia Way Seminole has units with dishwashers.
Does 5325 Via Appia Way Seminole have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5325 Via Appia Way Seminole has units with air conditioning.
