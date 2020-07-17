476 Bottlebrush Loop

Amenities

Amazing BRAND NEW Construction 3 Bed 2.5 Bath with Den and BONUS Home for Rent in Sanford, FL! - Welcome home to the newly developed community in Silver Leaf! You will feel right at home the moment you step into this SPACIOUS formal living/dining area great for entertaining family and friends. There is also a half bath available for house guests. OPEN kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinetry. Make your way up the beautiful staircase to the large BONUS ROOM, that can be anything you imagine. Additional bedrooms are also housed on the second floor and share a hall bath. Master suite is complete with walk-in closet and a full private bath. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE3224802)