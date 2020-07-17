All apartments in Seminole County
476 Bottlebrush Loop

476 Bottlebrush Loop · (407) 258-1332 ext. 522
Location

476 Bottlebrush Loop, Seminole County, FL 32771

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 476 Bottlebrush Loop · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2605 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Amazing BRAND NEW Construction 3 Bed 2.5 Bath with Den and BONUS Home for Rent in Sanford, FL! - Welcome home to the newly developed community in Silver Leaf! You will feel right at home the moment you step into this SPACIOUS formal living/dining area great for entertaining family and friends. There is also a half bath available for house guests. OPEN kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinetry. Make your way up the beautiful staircase to the large BONUS ROOM, that can be anything you imagine. Additional bedrooms are also housed on the second floor and share a hall bath. Master suite is complete with walk-in closet and a full private bath. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE3224802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 476 Bottlebrush Loop have any available units?
476 Bottlebrush Loop has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 476 Bottlebrush Loop have?
Some of 476 Bottlebrush Loop's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 476 Bottlebrush Loop currently offering any rent specials?
476 Bottlebrush Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 Bottlebrush Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 476 Bottlebrush Loop is pet friendly.
Does 476 Bottlebrush Loop offer parking?
Yes, 476 Bottlebrush Loop offers parking.
Does 476 Bottlebrush Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 476 Bottlebrush Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 Bottlebrush Loop have a pool?
No, 476 Bottlebrush Loop does not have a pool.
Does 476 Bottlebrush Loop have accessible units?
No, 476 Bottlebrush Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 476 Bottlebrush Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 476 Bottlebrush Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 476 Bottlebrush Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 476 Bottlebrush Loop has units with air conditioning.
