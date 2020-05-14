430 West Palm Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Gorgeous custom home in gated River Walk community adjacent to UCF and Siemens in Oviedo. Five bedroom, 4 bath home with 3275 sq ft., with 1st floor master, and 3 car garage, screened pool, and large yard. Large secondary bedroom also on the 1st floor, and second master bedroom, plus 2 more bedrooms on the second floor. Beautiful kitchen with granite, working island, SS appliances open to the family room, with vaulted ceiling, & French doors overlooking the pool. Master includes a sitting area, 2 closets, dual vanity, & jetted tub. Inside laundry with full sized washer/dryer. Private yard overlooks conservation area. Lawn & pool care included. Additional $15/month extra for AC filters delivered every 60 days. Available immediately. Call Colleen @407-256-5896



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,000



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

