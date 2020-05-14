430 West Palm Valley Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous custom home in gated River Walk community adjacent to UCF and Siemens in Oviedo. Five bedroom, 4 bath home with 3275 sq ft., with 1st floor master, and 3 car garage, screened pool, and large yard. Large secondary bedroom also on the 1st floor, and second master bedroom, plus 2 more bedrooms on the second floor. Beautiful kitchen with granite, working island, SS appliances open to the family room, with vaulted ceiling, & French doors overlooking the pool. Master includes a sitting area, 2 closets, dual vanity, & jetted tub. Inside laundry with full sized washer/dryer. Private yard overlooks conservation area. Lawn & pool care included. Additional $15/month extra for AC filters delivered every 60 days. Available immediately. Call Colleen @407-256-5896
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,000
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
