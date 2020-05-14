All apartments in Seminole County
430 West Palm Valley Drive
Last updated July 5 2020 at 11:41 AM

430 West Palm Valley Drive

430 Palm Valley Drive · (407) 329-3791
Location

430 Palm Valley Drive, Seminole County, FL 32765

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3275 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous custom home in gated River Walk community adjacent to UCF and Siemens in Oviedo. Five bedroom, 4 bath home with 3275 sq ft., with 1st floor master, and 3 car garage, screened pool, and large yard. Large secondary bedroom also on the 1st floor, and second master bedroom, plus 2 more bedrooms on the second floor. Beautiful kitchen with granite, working island, SS appliances open to the family room, with vaulted ceiling, & French doors overlooking the pool. Master includes a sitting area, 2 closets, dual vanity, & jetted tub. Inside laundry with full sized washer/dryer. Private yard overlooks conservation area. Lawn & pool care included. Additional $15/month extra for AC filters delivered every 60 days. Available immediately. Call Colleen @407-256-5896

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,000

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 West Palm Valley Drive have any available units?
430 West Palm Valley Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 430 West Palm Valley Drive have?
Some of 430 West Palm Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 West Palm Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
430 West Palm Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 West Palm Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 West Palm Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 430 West Palm Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 430 West Palm Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 430 West Palm Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 West Palm Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 West Palm Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 430 West Palm Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 430 West Palm Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 430 West Palm Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 430 West Palm Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 West Palm Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 West Palm Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 430 West Palm Valley Drive has units with air conditioning.
