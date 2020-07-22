All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:13 AM

3875 MILL CREEK LANE

3875 Mill Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3875 Mill Creek Lane, Seminole County, FL 32707

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Lovely rental home located in the SUTTERS MILL Community. You'll love spacious living room, dining area tops and ample cabinet space for storage. All bedrooms are generously sized. Relax and enjoy in the screened patio that overlooks the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3875 MILL CREEK LANE have any available units?
3875 MILL CREEK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 3875 MILL CREEK LANE have?
Some of 3875 MILL CREEK LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3875 MILL CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3875 MILL CREEK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3875 MILL CREEK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3875 MILL CREEK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 3875 MILL CREEK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3875 MILL CREEK LANE offers parking.
Does 3875 MILL CREEK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3875 MILL CREEK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3875 MILL CREEK LANE have a pool?
No, 3875 MILL CREEK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3875 MILL CREEK LANE have accessible units?
No, 3875 MILL CREEK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3875 MILL CREEK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3875 MILL CREEK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3875 MILL CREEK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3875 MILL CREEK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
