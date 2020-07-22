Lovely rental home located in the SUTTERS MILL Community. You'll love spacious living room, dining area tops and ample cabinet space for storage. All bedrooms are generously sized. Relax and enjoy in the screened patio that overlooks the backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3875 MILL CREEK LANE have any available units?
3875 MILL CREEK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 3875 MILL CREEK LANE have?
Some of 3875 MILL CREEK LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3875 MILL CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3875 MILL CREEK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.