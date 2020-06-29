All apartments in Seminole County
374 Knights Ct.

374 Knights Court · (407) 833-8199
Location

374 Knights Court, Seminole County, FL 32746

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 374 Knights Ct. · Avail. now

$1,097

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
374 Knights Ct. Available 04/05/20 Coming Soon In Lake Mary!!! Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Condo/Townhouse - Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Condo/Townhouse, Tile Throughout, Newer Kitchen Cabinets, Newer Central (High Efficiency) A/C,Carport & Storage Unit, Huge Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Connections, Close to all Lake Mary Shopping & Eating, Convenient to I-4,

Amenities: 9 ft Ceilings, Central Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans, Eat in Kitchen, Extra Storage, Linen Closets, Mini Blinds, Private Patio, Vaulted Ceilings

Schools: Northwest Cluster, Greenwood Lakes, Lake Mary

PENDING WITH A SIGNED RESERVATION AGREEMENT AND DEPOSIT ON RECORD!!!!

(RLNE3975451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 Knights Ct. have any available units?
374 Knights Ct. has a unit available for $1,097 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 374 Knights Ct. have?
Some of 374 Knights Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 Knights Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
374 Knights Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Knights Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 374 Knights Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 374 Knights Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 374 Knights Ct. offers parking.
Does 374 Knights Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 374 Knights Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Knights Ct. have a pool?
No, 374 Knights Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 374 Knights Ct. have accessible units?
No, 374 Knights Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Knights Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 374 Knights Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 374 Knights Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 374 Knights Ct. has units with air conditioning.
