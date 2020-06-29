Amenities
374 Knights Ct. Available 04/05/20 Coming Soon In Lake Mary!!! Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Condo/Townhouse - Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Condo/Townhouse, Tile Throughout, Newer Kitchen Cabinets, Newer Central (High Efficiency) A/C,Carport & Storage Unit, Huge Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Connections, Close to all Lake Mary Shopping & Eating, Convenient to I-4,
Amenities: 9 ft Ceilings, Central Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans, Eat in Kitchen, Extra Storage, Linen Closets, Mini Blinds, Private Patio, Vaulted Ceilings
Schools: Northwest Cluster, Greenwood Lakes, Lake Mary
PENDING WITH A SIGNED RESERVATION AGREEMENT AND DEPOSIT ON RECORD!!!!
(RLNE3975451)