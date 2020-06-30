All apartments in Seminole County
349 Copperstone Cir
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

349 Copperstone Cir

349 Copperstone Circle · (407) 982-1988
Location

349 Copperstone Circle, Seminole County, FL 32707
Deer Run

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 349 Copperstone Cir · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2/2 Deer Run - 2 Bed 2 Bath located in Deer Run. This single family home offers over 1,100 square feet of living space, covered patio, fenced in yard, and two car garage.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $1395. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

(RLNE5914113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Copperstone Cir have any available units?
349 Copperstone Cir has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 349 Copperstone Cir have?
Some of 349 Copperstone Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 Copperstone Cir currently offering any rent specials?
349 Copperstone Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Copperstone Cir pet-friendly?
No, 349 Copperstone Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 349 Copperstone Cir offer parking?
Yes, 349 Copperstone Cir offers parking.
Does 349 Copperstone Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 Copperstone Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Copperstone Cir have a pool?
No, 349 Copperstone Cir does not have a pool.
Does 349 Copperstone Cir have accessible units?
No, 349 Copperstone Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Copperstone Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 349 Copperstone Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Copperstone Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 349 Copperstone Cir has units with air conditioning.
