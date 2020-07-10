All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 3001 Cedar Glen Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
3001 Cedar Glen Place
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:53 PM

3001 Cedar Glen Place

3001 Cedar Glenn Place · (888) 659-9596 ext. 871435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3001 Cedar Glenn Place, Seminole County, FL 32765
Aloma Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,175

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Cedar Glen Place have any available units?
3001 Cedar Glen Place has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3001 Cedar Glen Place currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Cedar Glen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Cedar Glen Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 Cedar Glen Place is pet friendly.
Does 3001 Cedar Glen Place offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Cedar Glen Place offers parking.
Does 3001 Cedar Glen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Cedar Glen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Cedar Glen Place have a pool?
Yes, 3001 Cedar Glen Place has a pool.
Does 3001 Cedar Glen Place have accessible units?
No, 3001 Cedar Glen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Cedar Glen Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Cedar Glen Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 Cedar Glen Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 Cedar Glen Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3001 Cedar Glen Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Pure Living Heathrow
740 Savory Pl
Heathrow, FL 32746
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr
Longwood, FL 32779
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle
Longwood, FL 32779

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity