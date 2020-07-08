All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

285 Wymore Drive #107

285 Wymore Road · (407) 682-8672 ext. 8672
Location

285 Wymore Road, Seminole County, FL 32714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 285 Wymore Drive #107 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
285 Wymore Drive #107 Available 08/22/20 2 Bed/1 Bath, 1st Floor condo in Serravella at Spring Valley AVAILABLE AUGUST 22nd! - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath on ground floor. Open floor plan...living room and dining room combined with sliding glass doors going out onto the screened porch. Washer and Dryer included! Water/Sewer/Trash included!
Great Seminole County location...convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment, hospital and major roads!
Community features include a Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool and Tennis Court.

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Carpet and Vinyl Flooring
Ceiling Fans
Inside Utility w/Washer/Dryer
Grounds Maintenance Included
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE5866910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

