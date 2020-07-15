280 Maureen Drive

Amenities

Amazing Renovated LAKE FRONT Home in Sanford!!!! - Welcome home to Lake Sylvan Estates! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area highlights beautiful UPDATED simulated wood tile floors throughout and a brick paved wood burning fireplace, great for entertaining family and friends. CHARMING open kitchen features breakfast bar, an ample amount of cabinetry/counter space and tiled back splash. Master suite is complete with full private bath and additional bedroom has a hall bath. LARGE 1 bedroom in-law suite is complete with a walk-in closet, vanity, kitchen and full bath. HUGE screened-in patio over looks Lake Sylvan and includes a boating/fishing pier. MUST SEE!!!! Conveniently located just minutes from I-4 and a multitude of shopping and dining options. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Professionally managed by Atrium Management call today to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JUNE!!!



