280 Maureen Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

280 Maureen Drive

280 Maureen Drive · (407) 258-1332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

280 Maureen Drive, Seminole County, FL 32771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 280 Maureen Drive · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2706 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing Renovated LAKE FRONT Home in Sanford!!!! - Welcome home to Lake Sylvan Estates! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area highlights beautiful UPDATED simulated wood tile floors throughout and a brick paved wood burning fireplace, great for entertaining family and friends. CHARMING open kitchen features breakfast bar, an ample amount of cabinetry/counter space and tiled back splash. Master suite is complete with full private bath and additional bedroom has a hall bath. LARGE 1 bedroom in-law suite is complete with a walk-in closet, vanity, kitchen and full bath. HUGE screened-in patio over looks Lake Sylvan and includes a boating/fishing pier. MUST SEE!!!! Conveniently located just minutes from I-4 and a multitude of shopping and dining options. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Professionally managed by Atrium Management call today to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JUNE!!!

(RLNE3443478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Maureen Drive have any available units?
280 Maureen Drive has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 280 Maureen Drive have?
Some of 280 Maureen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Maureen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
280 Maureen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Maureen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 280 Maureen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 280 Maureen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 280 Maureen Drive offers parking.
Does 280 Maureen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Maureen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Maureen Drive have a pool?
No, 280 Maureen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 280 Maureen Drive have accessible units?
No, 280 Maureen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Maureen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 Maureen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Maureen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Maureen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
