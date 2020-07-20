2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE

Amenities

Beautiful, clean, and BRIGHT Seminole County town home located in A rated Seminole County school district. Sitting handsomely on a **WATERFRONT view** with **NO REAR NEIGHBORS**! This 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 1 car garage beauty was built in year 2010 and features 1,502 sq feet of spacious floor plan. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, 42" cherry cabinets, and tile back splash. The washer, dryer, and 3 bedrooms, and 2 additional bathrooms are located upstairs. Great **gated** community and location - close to shopping, highway 417, UCF, and prime Orlando business areas!