All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE

2636 Sweet Magnolia Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2636 Sweet Magnolia Place, Seminole County, FL 32765

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, clean, and BRIGHT Seminole County town home located in A rated Seminole County school district. Sitting handsomely on a **WATERFRONT view** with **NO REAR NEIGHBORS**! This 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 1 car garage beauty was built in year 2010 and features 1,502 sq feet of spacious floor plan. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, 42" cherry cabinets, and tile back splash. The washer, dryer, and 3 bedrooms, and 2 additional bathrooms are located upstairs. Great **gated** community and location - close to shopping, highway 417, UCF, and prime Orlando business areas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE have any available units?
2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE have?
Some of 2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE offers parking.
Does 2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE have a pool?
No, 2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2636 SWEET MAGNOLIA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Park Place
940 City Plaza Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr
Longwood, FL 32779
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach