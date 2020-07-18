All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
2612 Grassy Point Dr #108
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2612 Grassy Point Dr #108

2612 Grassy Point Drive · (407) 682-8673 ext. 20
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2612 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 Available 09/22/20 LAKE MARY: 1st Floor Unit - Gated Community AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 22nd! - Come see this 1 bed/1 bath condo in Lake Mary at Regency Park! This is a gated community, with clubhouse, swimming pool, playground and tennis courts. This adorable unit has a kitchen with a breakfast bar, is open to the living room/dining area. No W/D in unit. Generous walk-in closet in the bedroom and sliding glass doors leading out onto the screened patio from the bedroom and living room. Enjoy being on the first floor!

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
1st Floor Unit
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Ceiling Fans
Walk-in Closet
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Screened Porch
On-Site Laundry Facility
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.

Small pets are allowed - Under 30lbs. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pet must be submitted along with application.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

(RLNE2373466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 have any available units?
2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 have?
Some of 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 is pet friendly.
Does 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 offer parking?
No, 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 does not offer parking.
Does 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 have a pool?
Yes, 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 has a pool.
Does 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 have accessible units?
Yes, 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 has accessible units.
Does 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2612 Grassy Point Dr #108?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Pure Living Heathrow
740 Savory Pl
Heathrow, FL 32746
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity