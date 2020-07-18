Amenities

2612 Grassy Point Dr #108 Available 09/22/20 LAKE MARY: 1st Floor Unit - Gated Community AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 22nd! - Come see this 1 bed/1 bath condo in Lake Mary at Regency Park! This is a gated community, with clubhouse, swimming pool, playground and tennis courts. This adorable unit has a kitchen with a breakfast bar, is open to the living room/dining area. No W/D in unit. Generous walk-in closet in the bedroom and sliding glass doors leading out onto the screened patio from the bedroom and living room. Enjoy being on the first floor!



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.



Small pets are allowed - Under 30lbs. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pet must be submitted along with application.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



