Seminole County, FL
243 Acorn Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:43 PM

243 Acorn Drive

243 Acorn Dr · No Longer Available
Location

243 Acorn Dr, Seminole County, FL 32750

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Acorn Drive have any available units?
243 Acorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
Is 243 Acorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
243 Acorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Acorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 Acorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 243 Acorn Drive offer parking?
No, 243 Acorn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 243 Acorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 Acorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Acorn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 243 Acorn Drive has a pool.
Does 243 Acorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 243 Acorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Acorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 Acorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 243 Acorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 Acorn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
