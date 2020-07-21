All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 2045 Houndslake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
2045 Houndslake Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 1:59 AM

2045 Houndslake Drive

2045 Houndslake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2045 Houndslake Drive, Seminole County, FL 32792

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 9/30/19 and receive $500 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Houndslake Drive have any available units?
2045 Houndslake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
Is 2045 Houndslake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Houndslake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Houndslake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2045 Houndslake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2045 Houndslake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2045 Houndslake Drive offers parking.
Does 2045 Houndslake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Houndslake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Houndslake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2045 Houndslake Drive has a pool.
Does 2045 Houndslake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2045 Houndslake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Houndslake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2045 Houndslake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 Houndslake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2045 Houndslake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach