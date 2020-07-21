All apartments in Seminole County
1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE
1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE

1989 Summer Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1989 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL 32765

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
LEASE Today in beautiful Villas at Lakeside in Oviedo. 2Bedroom, 2 Bath, AVAILABE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $1400.00 A MONTH, featuring an open floor plan with laminate flooring throughout. walk-in closet in the bedroom and a storage unit on the balcony. Relax on the balcony after a day's work with a beautiful lake view, Lease fee include access to all facilities as well as water and trash removal. the community has many amenities, a large pool with cabanas, the clubhouse has a fitness center and movie room, playground, park, jogging trails, and tennis court. Close to shopping, restaurants, UCF, Siemens, Research Park, and the 417 Greenway. Make your appointment to see it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE have any available units?
1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE have?
Some of 1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
