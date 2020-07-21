1989 SUMMER CLUB DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

LEASE Today in beautiful Villas at Lakeside in Oviedo. 2Bedroom, 2 Bath, AVAILABE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $1400.00 A MONTH, featuring an open floor plan with laminate flooring throughout. walk-in closet in the bedroom and a storage unit on the balcony. Relax on the balcony after a day’s work with a beautiful lake view, Lease fee include access to all facilities as well as water and trash removal. the community has many amenities, a large pool with cabanas, the clubhouse has a fitness center and movie room, playground, park, jogging trails, and tennis court. Close to shopping, restaurants, UCF, Siemens, Research Park, and the 417 Greenway. Make your appointment to see it today.