1923 Azalea Avenue
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1923 Azalea Avenue
1923 Azalea Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1923 Azalea Avenue, Seminole County, FL 32792
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 BR 1 Bath in Winter Park - For nature lovers. Cute 2/1 on dead end street in Winter Park. Large fenced back yard, screened porch, outside laundry room/work shop. Give us a call to see this home.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2522685)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1923 Azalea Avenue have any available units?
1923 Azalea Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seminole County, FL
.
Is 1923 Azalea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Azalea Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Azalea Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Azalea Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seminole County
.
Does 1923 Azalea Avenue offer parking?
No, 1923 Azalea Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1923 Azalea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Azalea Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Azalea Avenue have a pool?
No, 1923 Azalea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Azalea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1923 Azalea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Azalea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 Azalea Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 Azalea Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 Azalea Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
