Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE
1551 Lawndale Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1551 Lawndale Circle, Seminole County, FL 32792
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Well located home with cocktail pool. Lawn & pool care included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE have any available units?
1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seminole County, FL
.
What amenities does 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE have?
Some of 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seminole County
.
Does 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Pure Living Heathrow
740 Savory Pl
Heathrow, FL 32746
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave
Longwood, FL 32750
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle
Longwood, FL 32779
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Lakeland, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Ocala, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Pine Hills, FL
Apopka, FL
Deltona, FL
DeBary, FL
Longwood, FL
Heathrow, FL
Goldenrod, FL
Forest City, FL
Fern Park, FL
University, FL
Lockhart, FL
Fairview Shores, FL
Bithlo, FL
South Apopka, FL
Orange City, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
College of Central Florida
University of Central Florida
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach