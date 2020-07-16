All apartments in Seminole County
1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE

1551 Lawndale Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1551 Lawndale Circle, Seminole County, FL 32792

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Well located home with cocktail pool. Lawn & pool care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE have any available units?
1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE have?
Some of 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1551 LAWNDALE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
