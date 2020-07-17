All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 1539 Lawndale Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
1539 Lawndale Circle
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:42 PM

1539 Lawndale Circle

1539 Lawndale Circle · (321) 804-8114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1539 Lawndale Circle, Seminole County, FL 32792

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1539 Lawndale Circle have any available units?
1539 Lawndale Circle has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1539 Lawndale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1539 Lawndale Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 Lawndale Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1539 Lawndale Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1539 Lawndale Circle offer parking?
No, 1539 Lawndale Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1539 Lawndale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1539 Lawndale Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 Lawndale Circle have a pool?
No, 1539 Lawndale Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1539 Lawndale Circle have accessible units?
No, 1539 Lawndale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 Lawndale Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1539 Lawndale Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1539 Lawndale Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1539 Lawndale Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1539 Lawndale Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave
Longwood, FL 32750

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity