Seminole County, FL
1510 DIXIE WAY
1510 DIXIE WAY

1510 Dixie Way · No Longer Available
1510 Dixie Way, Seminole County, FL 32771

patio / balcony
garage
range
patio / balcony
range
parking
garage
Need room to grow? Here it is. Four bedroom, two bath home with large Great room, enclosed porch and patio, and a detached one car garage on a corner lot. Close to schools, shopping and main arteries!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Does 1510 DIXIE WAY have any available units?
1510 DIXIE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
Is 1510 DIXIE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1510 DIXIE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 DIXIE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1510 DIXIE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 1510 DIXIE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1510 DIXIE WAY offers parking.
Does 1510 DIXIE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 DIXIE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 DIXIE WAY have a pool?
No, 1510 DIXIE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1510 DIXIE WAY have accessible units?
No, 1510 DIXIE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 DIXIE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 DIXIE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 DIXIE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 DIXIE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
