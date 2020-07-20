Rent Calculator
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
1489 Northridge Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1489 Northridge Drive
1489 Northridge Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1489 Northridge Dr, Seminole County, FL 32750
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1489 Northridge Drive Available 07/01/19 -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4939740)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1489 Northridge Drive have any available units?
1489 Northridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seminole County, FL
.
Is 1489 Northridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1489 Northridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1489 Northridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1489 Northridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seminole County
.
Does 1489 Northridge Drive offer parking?
No, 1489 Northridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1489 Northridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1489 Northridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1489 Northridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1489 Northridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1489 Northridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1489 Northridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1489 Northridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1489 Northridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1489 Northridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1489 Northridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
