Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP
1457 Auburn Green Loop
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1457 Auburn Green Loop, Seminole County, FL 32792
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Family home in desirable Country Lane. Very convenient location. Almost new laminate floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP have any available units?
1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seminole County, FL
.
What amenities does 1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP have?
Some of 1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seminole County
.
Does 1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP offers parking.
Does 1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP have a pool?
No, 1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 1457 AUBURN GREEN LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
