Seminole County, FL
1325 Rotonda Pt. #209
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

1325 Rotonda Pt. #209

1325 Rotunda Point · (407) 258-1332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1325 Rotunda Point, Seminole County, FL 32746

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 · Avail. now

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the upscale community at Notting Hill! This second level condo has the best view! MUST SEE!!! Spacious living area showcases built-in shelving, ceiling fan and a AMAZING view of the pool and clubhouse. The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, charming breakfast bar and wine rack. Master suite has two walk-in closets and a full bathroom. Additional bedroom includes a closet and there is a bathroom available for guests. STUNNING view overlooks the pool from the open balcony and is complete with a large storage closet. Water/Sewer/Trash included. This community offers two very nice pools, huge clubhouse with a billiard, tennis court, playground and exercise facility.Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417,SunRail, Wekiva walking trail, restaurants and more. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Lake Mary High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JULY 10TH!!!

(RLNE2315627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 have any available units?
1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 have?
Some of 1325 Rotonda Pt. #209's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 offer parking?
No, 1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 have a pool?
Yes, 1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 has a pool.
Does 1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 have accessible units?
No, 1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Rotonda Pt. #209 does not have units with air conditioning.
