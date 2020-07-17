1325 Rotonda Pt. #209

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the upscale community at Notting Hill! This second level condo has the best view! MUST SEE!!! Spacious living area showcases built-in shelving, ceiling fan and a AMAZING view of the pool and clubhouse. The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, charming breakfast bar and wine rack. Master suite has two walk-in closets and a full bathroom. Additional bedroom includes a closet and there is a bathroom available for guests. STUNNING view overlooks the pool from the open balcony and is complete with a large storage closet. Water/Sewer/Trash included. This community offers two very nice pools, huge clubhouse with a billiard, tennis court, playground and exercise facility.Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417,SunRail, Wekiva walking trail, restaurants and more. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Lake Mary High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JULY 10TH!!!



