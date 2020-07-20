All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 1164 Amanda Kay Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
1164 Amanda Kay Circle
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:05 PM

1164 Amanda Kay Circle

1164 Amanda Kay Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1164 Amanda Kay Circle, Seminole County, FL 32771

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 Amanda Kay Circle have any available units?
1164 Amanda Kay Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
Is 1164 Amanda Kay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1164 Amanda Kay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 Amanda Kay Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1164 Amanda Kay Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1164 Amanda Kay Circle offer parking?
No, 1164 Amanda Kay Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1164 Amanda Kay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1164 Amanda Kay Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 Amanda Kay Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1164 Amanda Kay Circle has a pool.
Does 1164 Amanda Kay Circle have accessible units?
No, 1164 Amanda Kay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 Amanda Kay Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1164 Amanda Kay Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1164 Amanda Kay Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1164 Amanda Kay Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln
Longwood, FL 32708
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach