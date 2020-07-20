Rent Calculator
All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 114 SHEPHERD TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
114 SHEPHERD TRAIL
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
114 SHEPHERD TRAIL
114 Shepherd Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
114 Shepherd Trail, Seminole County, FL 32750
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home with Formal Living, Dining, & Family Room with Double Car Garage, & Fenced Yard. Nearly New Carpet & Bathroom Vanities. Located Close to I-4.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 114 SHEPHERD TRAIL have any available units?
114 SHEPHERD TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seminole County, FL
.
What amenities does 114 SHEPHERD TRAIL have?
Some of 114 SHEPHERD TRAIL's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 114 SHEPHERD TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
114 SHEPHERD TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 SHEPHERD TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 114 SHEPHERD TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seminole County
.
Does 114 SHEPHERD TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 114 SHEPHERD TRAIL offers parking.
Does 114 SHEPHERD TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 SHEPHERD TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 SHEPHERD TRAIL have a pool?
No, 114 SHEPHERD TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 114 SHEPHERD TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 114 SHEPHERD TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 114 SHEPHERD TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 SHEPHERD TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 SHEPHERD TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 SHEPHERD TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
