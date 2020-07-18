All apartments in Seminole County
100 Pinesong Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

100 Pinesong Dr

100 Pinesong Drive · No Longer Available
Location

100 Pinesong Drive, Seminole County, FL 32707
Deer Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Wonderful 3 bedrooms and 2 Bath's Villa located in Casselberry! - This 3 bedrooms 2 bath's villa is located in Casselberry!!! Open floor plan with a small sunroom, large open kitchen, 2 car garage attached and lots of room. The community includes a Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse as well. This is a great little home with low maintenance. The community is also convenient to shopping centers, Orlando International Airport, easy access to Interstate 4, Highway 417, The University of Central Florida and Full Sail.

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

$250 pet fee non-refundable, no aggressive breed...(small only)

$1,575.00.00 Rent
$1,575.00.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 application fee

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions
Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and over

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3342316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

