100 Pinesong Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Wonderful 3 bedrooms and 2 Bath's Villa located in Casselberry! - This 3 bedrooms 2 bath's villa is located in Casselberry!!! Open floor plan with a small sunroom, large open kitchen, 2 car garage attached and lots of room. The community includes a Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse as well. This is a great little home with low maintenance. The community is also convenient to shopping centers, Orlando International Airport, easy access to Interstate 4, Highway 417, The University of Central Florida and Full Sail.



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



$250 pet fee non-refundable, no aggressive breed...(small only)



$1,575.00.00 Rent

$1,575.00.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 application fee



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years of verifiable rental history

2 years of verifiable employment history

No Evictions

Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and over



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3342316)