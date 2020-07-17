All apartments in Seffner
Find more places like 823 Walnut Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seffner, FL
/
823 Walnut Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

823 Walnut Drive

823 Walnut Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seffner
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

823 Walnut Drive, Seffner, FL 33584
Shangri La

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 823 Walnut Drive Seffner FL · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,044 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5892368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Walnut Drive have any available units?
823 Walnut Drive has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 823 Walnut Drive have?
Some of 823 Walnut Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Walnut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
823 Walnut Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Walnut Drive pet-friendly?
No, 823 Walnut Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seffner.
Does 823 Walnut Drive offer parking?
No, 823 Walnut Drive does not offer parking.
Does 823 Walnut Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Walnut Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Walnut Drive have a pool?
Yes, 823 Walnut Drive has a pool.
Does 823 Walnut Drive have accessible units?
No, 823 Walnut Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Walnut Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 Walnut Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 823 Walnut Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 823 Walnut Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 823 Walnut Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Seffner Apartments with BalconiesSeffner Apartments with Garages
Seffner Apartments with ParkingSeffner Dog Friendly Apartments
Seffner Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLMascotte, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity