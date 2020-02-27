All apartments in Seffner
212 Gay Road

212 Gay Road · No Longer Available
Location

212 Gay Road, Seffner, FL 33584
Shangri La

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Gay Road have any available units?
212 Gay Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seffner, FL.
Is 212 Gay Road currently offering any rent specials?
212 Gay Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Gay Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Gay Road is pet friendly.
Does 212 Gay Road offer parking?
No, 212 Gay Road does not offer parking.
Does 212 Gay Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Gay Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Gay Road have a pool?
Yes, 212 Gay Road has a pool.
Does 212 Gay Road have accessible units?
No, 212 Gay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Gay Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Gay Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Gay Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Gay Road does not have units with air conditioning.
